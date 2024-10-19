Jack & the Beanstalk panto heading to Ludlow this December - get your tickets now!

On Sunday, 15 December, bring the whole family for an afternoon filled with magic, laughter, and fun as you're transported to the magical world of Pantoland.

The matinee performance kicks off at 3pm, and with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children under 16, this is an affordable holiday treat for everyone. The performance will be brought to life by Chaplins, the UK’s leading touring children’s pantomime company, known for creating unforgettable live experiences.

Jack & the Beanstalk promises two hours of pure excitement, comedy, and adventure (including an interval), as the children cheer for Jack and boo the evil Mayor Botchett. The antics of Barmy Bosworth and Dimples the cow, as they try to outwit Dame Mrs Lumpkin, will have everyone in stitches. This classic tale will be brought to life by a cast of five talented performers playing eight character roles!

In addition to the show, guests can enjoy a range of delicious refreshments, including popcorn, ice cream, sweets, and a burger stall to keep the festive spirit alive. Adults can also relax with a drink from our refreshments bar.

Join us for Jack & the Beanstalk at Ludlow Racecourse. Photo: Chaplins

Free parking is available at Ludlow Racecourse, and the venue is easily accessible just off the A49, making it convenient for visitors from across the region.

Get your tickets now at ludlowracecourse.co.uk to secure your seats today. Don’t miss out on this magical festive event!

By Lindsey Rollings - Contributor