New local sponsors for Ellesmere Rangers FC

The partnership, which includes sponsorship of the club’s new kits from UK-based supplier Fused Sports, reflects the growing support for the team from local companies.

Princes LHS Ltd, having been in business and operating from Ellesmere for nearly 20 years, specialise in renewable energy installations such as solar PV systems and heat pumps.

Their premises at The Rennet Works in Ellesmere is home to the only renewable energy showroom in Shropshire with a full range of operational energy saving products on display. As well as renewables, Princes LHS offer a full range of electrical, plumbing and heating services including boiler and bathroom installation.

Managing Director of Princes LHS Matt Smith is a former Ellesmere Rangers (Reserves) player himself, and Matt’s late Father Mike Smith was a member of the successful Ellesmere Rangers side that lifted the Shropshire Junior Cup at Shrewsbury Town’s Gay Meadow back in 1981.

When Rangers asked Matt to sponsor the new home kit and training tops he didn’t hesitate to say yes, adding: "Having lived in Ellesmere all of my life, it is a real privilege to be able to support Ellesmere Rangers FC and I wish them all the success for the future playing in their new kit."

Manager Joe Byers with club chairman Neil Williams and the new away kits, sponsored by Williams & Davis Building Contractors. Photo: Alan Davis, Ellesmere Rangers

The new away kit sponsor is Williams & Davis Building Contractors. They are a family-run construction company based in Shropshire who specialise in all aspects of building work, including agricultural, domestic and equestrian. They have a long-standing involvement with the club, with Neil Williams the current chairman of the club, and have sponsored the club previously.

Ellesmere's new home shirt hanging proudly in the club changing rooms. Photo: Joe Byers, Ellesmere Rangers

The club are delighted to be working with two local companies and are very grateful for the support. Manager, Joe Byers, said: "Clubs like ours cannot survive without this sort of support and so we are very grateful to both Princes LHS and Williams & Davis."

He added: "Ellesmere are a club with the community at the heart of everything we do and so it's fantastic to have local companies supporting us. We hope we can now do them and the rest of the community proud on the pitch!"

Ellesmere's new away shirt hanging proudly in the club changing rooms. Photo: Joe Byers, Ellesmere Rangers

By Joe Byers - Contributor