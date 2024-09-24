Third sibling from famous Kanneh-Mason family to perform at school concert

Braimah Kanneh-Mason will feature in a popular series of concerts at Wrekin College in Wellington following in the footsteps of his brother Sheku and sister Isata who have previously delighted audiences at the school.

The young musician has performed throughout the UK, Europe, USA and Australia is one of seven astoundingly talented siblings renowned across the world.

An avid chamber musician, Braimah is a member of the Kaleidoscope Collective and the Kanneh-Mason Piano Trio with his siblings, cellist Sheku and pianist Isata. He has also collaborated with artists including Nicola Benedetti, Tom Poster and Priya Mitchell.

The 26-year-old started learning the piano when he was six years old and took up the violin a year later. He performs on a Gagliano violin on loan through the Beare’s International Violin Society.

Simon Platford, Director of Music at Wrekin College, said today he was thrilled to be welcoming Braimah to Shropshire after audiences in the county including many pupils at Wrekin had been eager to see more of the Kanneh-Masons following hugely successful performances by Sheku and Isata.

“This is one of Britain’s most talented and highly regarded musical families and audiences across the globe clamour to see them play live so I am thrilled that they have discovered an affinity with audiences here in Shropshire and respond so enthusiastically to an opportunity to play here,” added Mr Platford.

“I know they have a unique ability to connect with young people and even those who previously have shown little interest in classical music which is a privilege to see. Braimah is a versatile and dynamic violinist and also passionate about music in schools and encouraging more young people to play a musical instrument. This concert will be something very special and not to be missed.”

The event will be held on Friday, 27 September starting at 7pm and tickets, from £15 each, are available from ticketsource.co.uk/wrekinarts

Wrekin College has enjoyed national success with many of its musical ensembles and scholarships are available. Please contact the school's admissions department at admissions@wrekincollege.com

By James Pugh - Contributor