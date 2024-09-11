Shropshire care homes to host Harvest Festival in support of Macmillan

Roden Hall provides award-winning Residential and Nursing Care, while St George's Park specialises in Dementia Care. Both Rotherwood homes are committed to enriching the lives of their residents and building strong connections with the local community.

This year’s Harvest Festival promises to be a lively and meaningful occasion, with a host of autumnal activities that celebrate the bounty of the season. The festival is especially significant for residents and families with agricultural roots, as it honours the hard work of farming and emphasises the importance of giving back. Both homes are running a month-long food drive to further support the community, and donations for local food banks are gratefully accepted at the reception areas throughout September.

As part of the celebrations, Roden Hall and St George's Park will host Macmillan Coffee Mornings to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. Guests can enjoy delicious cakes, freshly brewed coffee, and the company of friends while supporting a cause close to many hearts.

Roden Hall, Roden: The day will begin at 10am with a MacMillan coffee morning, joined by an afternoon of singing and entertainment, delicious refreshments, and heartwarming harvest festivities from 2pm.

St George’s Park, Telford: Festivities start at 10am with a virtual church service, hymns, autumnal decorations, and a coffee and cake session supporting MacMillan. Followed by live entertainment from singer after the service.

For more information or to confirm your attendance, please contact your local Rotherwood care home or call 0808 175 6408. We look forward to welcoming you to these special events!

Harvest Festival time!

By Ellia Townsend - Contributor