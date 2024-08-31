Oswestry primary school beats the summer slide!

Over 50 families joined us for two fun-filled days of free food, a book gift for every child, and entertainment by the renowned storyteller, Jake Evans.

With the help of local sponsors, including West Felton Parish Council, St. Michael’s Church, Aico, NFU Oswestry and Lewis Mieco Repairs, staff at West Felton CofE Primary School helped local children beat the summer slide.

Children are out of school for six long weeks over the summer and, without regular practise and application, the fundamental skill of reading slides. Our initiative encourages children to read aloud at home regularly and fosters a genuine love of reading.

We beat the summer slide! Photo: Helen Hughes

Huge thanks to our sponsors, staff and families for supporting such a great initiative.

A real love of reading. Photo: Helen Hughes

By Helen Hughes - Contributor