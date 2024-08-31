Local artist holding creative art workshops and classes

The feeling of wellbeing is priceless. The regular classes that are held at different venues are for all ages and all levels of achievement. Having a good friendly group around you helps with the creative process and is also a great social event.

As well as the regular classes, David runs full day workshops of different themes. The introductory or refresher workshops are designed to help you practice with your medium and to see how it works before applying those techniques to actual subjects. A well as traditional watercolour and pencil techniques there is a chance to have fun using other techniques including straws, cling film and sea salt as alternative creative methods. But still maintaining that sense of fun and enjoyment. The two introduction/refresher workshops are firstly in pencil and then usually a week later in watercolour. David also runs and introduction to oils.

Regular workshops of different themes and subjects run throughout the year at different venues with the next one planned in September at Kinnerley Parish Hall. 'The Sea' is the subject for this one and another on 'Trees in the Landscape' is also being planned for Mereside in Shrewsbury. The cost is £40 for the day from 10am- 4pm and this includes the fully illustrated step by step guides that accompany each skill and technique. Refreshments are provided throughout the day but you will need to bring your own lunch.

David is also offering businesses a chance to join in the creativity by offering Team Creative Wellbeing events. Available in several different formats it gives companies a chance of offering their employees a fun and creative alternative to team building events. As well as the creative experience the attendees are able to benefit from a luxury meal provided by the venue of the events. At present David is working with Bryn Tanat Hall near Oswestry and Eaton Manor near to Church Stretton.

Face in the Trees - Watercolour. Photo: David Walker

Bryn Tanat is a stunning 17th century hall offering self catering stays. The Garden Room within the hall has become a tranquil place for creation and and connection when visiting as a day guest. Finding Inspiration when visiting Bryn Tanat comes easy within its 15 acres of stunning parkland, set against the backdrop of the River Meifod Valley and beyond.

For further details or to book your place please contact David 01691 682169 or david@david-walker.org.uk or visit david-walker.org.uk for more information.

By David Walker - Contributor