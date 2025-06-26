A5 road collision near Shrewsbury: Man taken to hospital after crash between van and lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Montford just after 9am on Thursday following reports of a collision.

The incident, which involved a van and a lorry, happened at the junction of the A5 and B4380.

Two fire crews attended the scene from Shrewsbury fire station, where they reported no one was trapped in the vehicles.

The incident happened at the junction of the A5 and B4380 near Montford, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of the A5 and B4380 near Montford just after 9am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a van and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"There was one patient, a man, who was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."