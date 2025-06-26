'She was a phenomenal woman' - Daughter tells of 'devastation' after losing her mum, an ex-Shrewsbury pub landlady, to 'silent killer'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Judy King, aged 57, was a mother of four with 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She worked as a prison officer at Shrewsbury’s former Dana prison, and was a landlady at pubs in the town including the Inn On The Green in Radbrook and The Coracle in Sundorne.

Judy had worked hard her whole life and loved spending time with her family.

She had no major health concerns but, on April 15 this year, she died of ischaemic heart disease, which came as a huge shock to the family.

Her daughter Georgina said: “Losing her so suddenly was devastating, and it’s something I wouldn’t wish on any other family.

“She was a phenomenal woman. She was such a nurturer. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. That’s all she ever wanted to do.

“She would do anything for anyone.

“Ischaemic heart disease [is] a silent killer that took my mum suddenly and without warning.”

The condition, also known as coronary artery disease, is one of the leading causes of death in the UK.

It occurs when the heart’s blood supply becomes blocked or narrowed by fatty deposits in the arteries.

Often, it shows no symptoms until it’s too late.

Symptoms include shoulder/back pain, swelling of the feet, heartburn, indigestion, sweating, vomiting, nausea, dizziness and fatigue.

“This needs taking more seriously,” Georgina said. “My mum was full of life, with no idea that something so serious was silently building inside her.

“I’ve decided to start fundraising in her memory—to raise awareness, support heart health education, and contribute to research that could help prevent other families from going through the same pain.

“This isn’t just about grief - it’s about turning heartbreak into something meaningful, something that could make a real difference.”

Georgina and her family will be holding a fun day at the Red Lion pub in Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 16, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

“I’m doing it in the name of the most vibrant, loving woman I’ve ever known,” Georgina said.

There will be lots of activities and entertainment, including a DJ, face painting, “rock & roll heart” bingo, food, a clothes sale, a raffle, a kiss wall, a love and memories wall, a heart health quiz and a performance from Elvis impersonator Eddie P.

Tickets cost £5 and people in attendance are encouraged to wear red.

To purchase tickets visit facebook.com/redlionbomere/?locale=en_GB.