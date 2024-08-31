Dunk tank to support local charity

Matt Hignett has arranged the event to support Hope House. The charity does amazing work supporting children suffering from terminal conditions and their families.

Matt will participate in a dunk tank challenge today in the centre of Oswestry by Powis Market Hall from 10am to 4pm, he will be getting dunked in one of his finest work suits! Matt agreed to meet the full cost of the event himself, which means every penny raised will go to the charity. As most participants for a dunk tank spend approximately 15-20 minutes being dunked, a 6-hour sitting is considered quite a feat of endurance!

Matt has been asking for £20 per dunk with a target to raise £2,000 for the charity.

There will also be a guess the teddy name competition and a guess how many sweets in the jar competition on the day.

Hope House Children’s Hospices is a charity that gives every local child with a life-threatening condition and their family access to professional care and improves their quality of life from the point of diagnosis.

They support more than 750 families across Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died.

If you would like to donate to Matt's fundraising, visit his JustGiving page justgiving.com/page/matthew-hignett-1722594185395.

Matt is hoping as many people as possible in the area pop by to have the pleasure of dunking him personally!

By Your World Contributor