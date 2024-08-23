Celebrating successful examination results
There was a great atmosphere at Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer, as students and staff celebrated following the release of their GCSE results. Students collected their results and are now preparing for the next stage of their lives, taking up places at colleges, sixth forms, or starting an apprenticeship or employment. Despite the challenges that life has thrown their way, our students have proven themselves to be resilient, dedicated and committed to their studies. A huge well done to them all! As always, we are immensely proud of their work and achievements.
A special mention to our top three performers Isla Clarke, Sam Lloyd and Sophie Palmer, who achieved 16 Grade 9s and 8 Grade 8s between them.
We would also like to thank our amazing school community and our parents/carers who have worked alongside us to support our children, as well as a huge thank you to our hard-working staff who are committed to ensuring that all our students receive the education they deserve.
We continue to be available to all of our students to help them with their next steps beyond Lacon Childe. We urge them to stay in touch and really look forward to hearing about the exciting adventures ahead of them. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!
By Lisa Bill - Contributor