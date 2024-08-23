Celebrating successful examination results

A special mention to our top three performers Isla Clarke, Sam Lloyd and Sophie Palmer, who achieved 16 Grade 9s and 8 Grade 8s between them.

We would also like to thank our amazing school community and our parents/carers who have worked alongside us to support our children, as well as a huge thank you to our hard-working staff who are committed to ensuring that all our students receive the education they deserve.

We continue to be available to all of our students to help them with their next steps beyond Lacon Childe. We urge them to stay in touch and really look forward to hearing about the exciting adventures ahead of them. Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Results time! Photo: Lacon Childe School

Results time! Photo: Lacon Childe School

Results time! Photo: Lacon Childe School

By Lisa Bill - Contributor