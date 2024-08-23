Arts centre launches new stage school classes

As part of an exciting new direction in theatre education, TACT is introducing Stage School Saturdays, a programme designed to broaden the scope of performing arts training. Moving beyond the traditional focus on musical theatre productions, these classes and workshops will cover a wide spectrum of stage performance arts. In addition, TACT will host a series of exclusive workshops throughout the year, featuring TACT alumni currently performing in the West End, as well as in national and international tours.

Commenting on this new initiative, Ben Pierce, Director of Training at TACT, said: "We are renowned for our high-quality productions and the exceptional training opportunities they have provided to TACT students over the years. However, we recognise that this is just one element of our approach, and we are eager to explore new and exciting opportunities to further enhance our students’ experience.

"Our productions will continue to be a cornerstone of our programme. Students at the Stage School will have the chance to participate in performances and concerts throughout the year, including appearances at local festivals and events. We are also in the early stages of planning our next major production for the summer of 2024, though the details remain top secret for now!"

Pierce added, "What we can guarantee is a dynamic and varied programme of classes and workshops led by our team of expert industry professionals and guest tutors. These sessions will cover a range of performance styles and genres, ensuring a rich and diverse learning experience for all our students."

In addition to Stage School Saturdays, TACT offers private lessons in acting, singing, and dance. These lessons not only enhance performance skills and build confidence but also prepare students for a variety of exams, including those offered by the prestigious LAMDA and LCM for acting and singing, respectively.

The Junior Stage School is available for students in school years 3 to 7, while the Senior Stage School caters to those in Year 8 and above. TACT also extends its offerings to adults with the new Community Choir, A Choired Taste, which meets on Wednesday evenings.

To celebrate the launch, TACT is excited to introduce a Free Week, where anyone interested can experience all the available classes at no cost and with no obligation. For more information, the full timetable, and to sign up for Free Week, please visit theartscentretelford.com/free-week.

By Aaron Prior - Contributor