Do you have what it takes? Ambitious and dynamic people from the West Midlands wanted as exclusive programme launches to find future prison leaders

Michael Mason, who works in counter terrorism for the prison service headquarters, wants to inspire others from the region to apply for an exclusive new programme to find and recruit the next generation of talented prison leaders.

His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) this week has launched the Future Prison Leaders Programme. The three-year programme aims to recruit 35 talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to help shape the future of the prison service. It offers a clear career pathway leading to a senior leadership position in prisons. But only the best will make the final cohort if they can negotiate a selection process that will be as tough as the role itself.

If you can make it through, you will have the unique chance to shape the future of our prisons, lead with vision and play a key role in revolutionising rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

Michael was a police officer for 17 years before successfully switching to a prison career.

In 2018, after 17 years with West Midlands Police, reaching the rank of Inspector, Michael, 45, sought a new challenge and joined a leadership scheme for the prison service. As part of the scheme, Michael undertook training as a prison officer and said his experience as a police officer and willingness to ‘get stuck in’ prepared him well. He now works in a headquarters role, leading over 150 staff across ten regions who provide oversight and support for prisons handling high-risk individuals.

Michael says: "Leadership in the prison service isn't just about managing an establishment—it's about transforming lives, challenging perceptions, and creating safer communities. It's demanding work, but there's nothing more rewarding than seeing the positive impact you can make.

"The prison service needs leaders who will bring fresh perspectives while respecting operational expertise. Your unique skills and experiences could be exactly what's needed, so don't underestimate the transferable skills you already have.

"The most effective prison leaders I've worked with combine resilience with compassion. They understand the system's complexities but never lose sight of the human impact of their decisions—on both staff and those in prison

"If you're looking for a leadership challenge to test your abilities while offering genuine purpose, the prison service provides that. Every day brings new challenges that will stretch and develop you as a leader.”

Successful candidates will serve as prison officers learning the full range of operational duties on the wings. Before progressing to Custodial Manager in year two, when they’ll manage a team of prison officers, and then a Head of Function management role in year three, taking responsibility across a whole prison in areas such as security, operations, drug strategy, residency and staffing.

Upon completion, participants will be prepared to undertake assessments to become a Deputy Governor, responsible for hundreds of staff and prisoners, depending on the prison you work in.

Lord Timpson OBE, Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, says: “This is a leadership role like no other and we’re looking for the best people to create the next generation of leaders to transform our prison system.

“Prison staff play a vital role in keeping the public safe and helping us to reduce reoffending. This critical work means it is vital that we find extraordinary, resilient individuals who want to join a challenging but rewarding working environment and make a difference.”

To apply, you need people management experience or a degree. You need to be able to motivate staff and lead from the front, have great communication skills, to be analytical, make decisions and have the ability to think on your feet.

Key features of the programme include bespoke learning and development, a clear progression pathway to senior leadership, operational experience, line management responsibilities and a competitive starting salary and benefits.

If you’re motivated by a desire to make an impact and be recognised for hard work; want a career that offers growth, development, and the opportunity to contribute to society and an interest in the criminal justice system, then we want to hear from you.

Having the right people to lead our prison service is vital if we want to protect the public and reduce reoffending through rehabilitation. If you have the integrity, skills and strength of character we’re looking for then this could be the start of a successful career.

There’s leadership. Then there's setting the culture for prison staff to live by. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be a prison leader of the future? If so, we want to hear from you. For more information, register your interest at prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk

