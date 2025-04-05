Ludlow Cancer Support Group to donate to Brain Tumour Research
Brain tumours kill more people under the age of 40 than any other cancer, and Ludlow Cancer Support Group set out to raise £2,740 for Brain Tumour Research. Three members of LCSG suffer from brain tumours, and £2,740 is the cost of one day’s study at Imperial College in London to find a cure.
Support for our display in Tesco, our Mad Hatter’s Coffee Morning and Wear a Hat Walk in Ludlow raised the fantastic sum of £2,390.
LCSG will donate the outstanding £350, and plans are underway to present the cheque to a representative from Brain Tumour Research at a forthcoming Group meeting.
Thank you to everyone who supported us last week, especially Diane Edwards from Tesco and her manager, Wayne Coleman, and Ludlow’s Mayor, Councillor Beverley Waite, who not only set us off on our walk, but wore the most fantastic hat, created with the aid of Ludlow Town Councillor Erica Garner and a member of the Ukrainian Refugee Working Group. Thanks also to Ludlow Golf Club, whose members wore hats!
Visit ludlowcancersupport.org for further information about Ludlow Cancer Support Group. Email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com or phone 01584 875438.