Ludlow Cancer Support Group to donate to Brain Tumour Research

Support for our display in Tesco, our Mad Hatter’s Coffee Morning and Wear a Hat Walk in Ludlow raised the fantastic sum of £2,390.

LCSG will donate the outstanding £350, and plans are underway to present the cheque to a representative from Brain Tumour Research at a forthcoming Group meeting.

Thank you to everyone who supported us last week, especially Diane Edwards from Tesco and her manager, Wayne Coleman, and Ludlow’s Mayor, Councillor Beverley Waite, who not only set us off on our walk, but wore the most fantastic hat, created with the aid of Ludlow Town Councillor Erica Garner and a member of the Ukrainian Refugee Working Group. Thanks also to Ludlow Golf Club, whose members wore hats!

Music was provided by the group, High Variety

Visit ludlowcancersupport.org for further information about Ludlow Cancer Support Group. Email rosemary.wood3@gmail.com or phone 01584 875438.

LCSG members David Watson Jones and Goff Berry wear hats at the Mad Hatter's Coffee Morning in support of Brain Tumour Research

Teeing off!

LCSG members Rachel Massey and Lesley James

LCSG member Jenny Marshall and Councillor Beverley Waite, Mayor of Ludlow, at the Wear a Hat Walk on Saturday 29 March

LCSG members Claire Taylor and Gaynor Lloyd on the Wear a Hat Walk

LCSG members Judy Lane and Geraldine Smith

Even the dogs wore hats!

LCSG member Jenny James and family meet the Mayor

Tesco staff from the Ludlow Superstore supported the Wear a Hat Walk to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

LCSG members Sarah Jane Bounds and Dawn Turnbull