Eye spy with my little eye - what are your eyes telling you on World Health Day?

Our bodies are very clever at giving us an indication that something is wrong - from an increased heartbeat when stressed, to muscle twinges when putting too much strain on our backs. And our eyes do the same! They play a vital support role, providing essential clues as to what might be going on elsewhere in our body.

Experts at Optegra Eye Hospital Birmingham say that as several sight-threatening eye conditions may have no symptoms in the early stages these ‘red flags’, such as wavy lines appearing straight or flashing lights, are definitely not to be ignored. It’s important for us all to know what these signs mean and when we should seek help as it may even be a medical emergency.

To support World Health Day, consultant ophthalmic surgeon Mr Shafiq Rehman from Optegra offers the following advice on what to do when we experience changes in our eyes.

He said: “A number of health conditions can be detected through the eyes such as diabetes, issues with cholesterol or blood pressure and even a brain tumour; so the bi-annual eye health check is vital not just for the eyes but also for our wider health.

“We have national screening programmes for various cancers such as bowel and breast cancer, because we know that picking up cancers and treating them early dramatically improves outcomes. The same applies for our eyes.

“Seeking urgent help if you get ‘red flag’ symptoms like sudden loss of vision, blind spots, double or distorted vision, flashes or floaters may not save your life but it can absolutely save your sight.

“Whilst most of the symptoms we experience in our eyes will be straightforward and treatable, some may indicate a more serious underlying condition that needs urgent medical attention. And more worryingly, some eye conditions may not have any symptoms at all in the first stages which is why a regular eye check, every two years, is essential.

“This simple test not only ensures you can see as well as possible – with a prescription for glasses or contacts if needed, or discussion on vision correction treatments such as laser eye therapy or lens replacement – but also, vitally, checks on the health of your eyes.”

If you are experiencing problems with your eyes, Optegra’s guide to common eye conditions below may help you to understand what is wrong. However, you should always seek advice from your optician if you any concerns.

Flashing lights and floaters (small patterns distorting your vision) – this can be a sign of a retinal tear, which is a medical emergency and needs urgent treatment. Go to A&E if optician is not available

Appearance of rainbow circles around bright lights - can be early sign of a type of glaucoma

Blurring of central vision or difficulty judging distance when walking – can be a sign of Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Difficulty driving at night due to glare from oncoming lights – could be a sign of cataract

Irritable, sore eyes and itchy eyelids – could be blepharitis, a common inflammation of the eyelids

Gritty dry eyes - may be dry eye disease, a common condition which can be treated with eye drops to make day-to-day life more comfortable

Frequent mild headaches – may be a sign of eye strain or sensitivity to light which can be managed with spectacles and sunglasses

Dark circles under eyes – can be hereditary but also a sign that you’re tired. Try to catch up on some sleep

Squint – may be a sign of eye strain in children, or indicate a need for glasses as the eye many be over-focusing

Mr Rehman concludes: “If your vision changes dramatically, you experience a blind spot, a sudden loss of vision or straight lines appear wavy, this could be a sign of a serious problem and you should get medical attention immediately.”