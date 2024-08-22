Shrewsbury Academy take huge step forward

The Headteacher, Jim Taylor, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements, saying, "I am incredibly proud of our students' dedication and hard work, which is clearly reflected in these fantastic results. There has been a real focus on teaching and learning in classrooms which as a result has massively improved outcomes.

Every student has shown resilience and determination, and these results are a testament to their efforts, as well as the unwavering support from our dedicated staff and the wider school community. This success will undoubtedly serve as a strong foundation for their future plans."

Students at Shrewsbury Academy have excelled in both core subjects and a range of electives, with many surpassing their predicted grades. The school continues to foster a supportive and challenging learning environment, which has enabled students to achieve such impressive outcomes.

The entire school community joins in celebrating this remarkable achievement, wishing the students the very best in their future academic and personal pursuits.

GCSE results day! Photo: Shrewsbury Academy

GCSE results day! Photo: Shrewsbury Academy

GCSE results day! Photo: Shrewsbury Academy

GCSE results day! Photo: Shrewsbury Academy

GCSE results day! Photo: Shrewsbury Academy

GCSE results day! Photo: Shrewsbury Academy

For more information, please visit shrewsburyacademy.co.uk.

By Hayley Alldridge - Contributor