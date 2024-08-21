Wem solar installation forms part of groundbreaking milestone

The initiative underscores a significant step towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use. The financial benefits are equally impressive, with substantial savings on energy bills further enhancing the project's appeal. GB NRG's expertise and collaboration have been pivotal, providing Crendon Timber Engineering with both environmental and economic advantages. This initiative sets a new standard for sustainability in the timber industry, demonstrating the tangible benefits of renewable energy investments.

GB NRG Completes Landmark Solar Panel Installations for Crendon Timber Engineering

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability, GB NRG has successfully completed the installation of solar panels across all 16 of Crendon Timber Engineering’s branches, creating possibly the largest portfolio of solar photovoltaic portfolio in the UK timber industry. This initiative marks a significant milestone for Crendon Timber Engineering, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

The commercial solar install installation at Crendon’s Lynx Trust Rafters site on the Wem Industrial Estate comprises a 55kW system on a metal trapezoid roof. The project utilised 125 x 440 W solar panels, strategically arranged to maximise energy output and efficiency. Impressively, the entire installation was completed within just three days, demonstrating GB NRG's commitment to efficient, and high-quality solar energy solutions for commercial properties. The swift turnaround ensured minimum disruption to the site’s day to day business activities and meant they could promptly start benefitting from sustainable energy generated while reducing their carbon footprint and operational costs.

Crendon Timber Engineering, known for its innovative timber solutions, now leads by example in the green energy sector. The widespread installation of solar panels across their numerous sites showcases a clear commitment to reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use. This ambitious project serves as a beacon of sustainability within the timber industry and beyond.

Image of 55kW project at Crendon Lynx, Wem. Photo: GB NRG

Nathan Smith, Business Development Director at GB NRG, said: “This has been a great project for both companies and sets a new standard for sustainability in the timber industry. It’s extremely satisfying to see happy customers like Crendon Timber Engineering benefitting from the financial savings that PV can afford whilst, at the same time, helping to achieve substantial carbon reductions. The financial upside is better than ever.”

One of the most compelling aspects of this transition to renewable energy is the substantial financial savings realised by Crendon. The company has significantly reduced its reliance on traditional energy sources, resulting in lower energy bills. This financial prudence not only benefits the company’s bottom line but also sets a precedent for cost-effective sustainability practices in the industry.

By Luke Antoniou - Contributor