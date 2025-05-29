12 of the best daily habits for staying organised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wondering how to get started? No fear, MyVoucherCodes shopping and lifestyle expert, Layla Al-Ani, shares 12 of her top tips that will see you through Spring and the year ahead.

How to get organised at home and stay organised

1. Start a Morning Routine

If you’re anything like me, then leaving the bed unmade can seriously throw you off kilter. Get into the habit of making the bed, putting your pyjamas away, and clearing your bedside table. With a clear space, you’ll be able to sit down and plan the day without any distractions. A key part of my morning routine is going around the house and putting things away from the previous evening (if I haven’t had time the previous night). That way, I don’t spend the rest of my day cringing when walking through a messy house, and my mind feels a bit clearer.

2. Set Your Intentions

If you start the day aiming to declutter your wardrobe, but come lunchtime and you've gone off schedule, try intention setting. In your nice, tidy space, sit down and think about what your intentions are for your day. Intention setting can help you focus on your goal for the day, as well as encourage mindfulness. Think about what you’d like to achieve and how you can do so.

3. Plan Ahead

One word - plan. Whether it’s planning your day, week, or month, it’s one of the easiest ways to organise your life. Buy an aesthetic planner or download a planning app to help you prioritise. For daily planning, spend some time the night before or in the morning to note your most important to-dos.

When it comes to weekly or monthly preparation, it’s a good idea to spend one day at the end of the week or month to plan the next one. Consider those monthly jobs like paying bills, organising receipts and meal planning.

4. Use Habit Tracker

A huge part of feeling fulfilled in life is practising habits that bring you joy. But sometimes it can be hard to stay consistent. That’s where habit tracking comes in handy.

Download a habit tracking app or use a bullet journal to help motivate you to stay on top of your daily/weekly habits. Some good ones that I track are skincare, reading, fitness classes, and using nail oil.

I find tracking good daily habits helps me feel like my life is organised and I’m getting to do all the things that make me happy.

5. Monthly Declutter

There’s nothing worse than opening a cupboard that’s spilling out left, right, and centre - and there’s only so many times you can use brute force to close it again. Here’s where monthly declutters are helpful.

At least once a month, I grab a bin bag and throw away or recycle anything I don’t need. I make an effort to go through my clothes, especially, giving away anything that no longer brings me joy. Tidy space, tidy mind, right?

A woman writing in her notebook.

6. Use a Collaborative Calendar App

One of my best tips is using a collaborative calendar app. I use Timetree with my friends and family, and it’s fantastic. It makes planning get-togethers ten times easier because everyone can input their plans throughout the year.

Simply colour code your plans (i.e. Birthdays, work-related plans, or one colour for each person) to help you organise your life.

7. Try the One Touch Rule

The one-touch rule is something I saw on social media and started doing in my own life to help my space feel less cluttered.

Here’s how it works: every evening before bed, go round the house and tackle any items that are out of place. For every item out of its place, you get one chance to put it back. No more shifting it around the house. Pick it up and put it back.

It’s a fantastic way to keep your home clean and organised. It’s all about little and often.

8. Practice Mindfulness

A big part of staying organised is all about preventing stress and burnout. Keeping your life organised is much easier when you’re able to focus. Ensure you’ve got time for mindful activities like meditation and journaling to help you unload your thoughts and reflect.

9. Plan Themed Days

If you’ve got tasks that you need to do routinely, try themed days. Whether that’s laundry Tuesdays or deep clean Sundays, picking a designated day for tasks helps build a routine. This means you’ll stay organised and get on top of tasks that need to be done weekly or monthly.

10. Consider a Digital Declutter

Free up more space on your phone and computer by having a digital declutter. Unsubscribe from unnecessary emails, delete photos, and file everything so it’s easy to find. Often, we can forget about organising devices because we can’t physically see the clutter, but it’s well worth taking the time to do it.

11. Lighten Your Mental Load

Sometimes you just need to brain dump anything on your mind. Create a dedicated shared ‘mental load’ list where you and whoever else you live with can list anything you’re stressed about.

From upcoming appointments to birthday presents you still need to buy, it’s a clever way to ensure you all know how to support each other during periods of stress. What’s more, it’s a good way to stay organised too.

12. Scheduled Me Time

Last but not least, it’s important to have some scheduled me time. Just some time to sit, breathe, relax, or practice a hobby. No pressure, no goal. This is by far the best tip I can offer if your goal is to get more organised.

Layla says: “Ultimately, the less stress in your life, the easier it will be to think straight and organise your life”

