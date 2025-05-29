Bond comes to Bridgnorth - The Music of James Bond

Joining the band will be soloists Nina Aver and William Hayward and together they will perform music from the famous series of films, including classics such as From Russia with Love, Goldfinger and Thunderball along with later music Tomorrow Never Dies, Skyfall and The Writing’s on the Wall, not forgetting the iconic James Bond theme.

Alveley Village Band in Rehearsal

“We’re really looking forward to presenting our James Bond concert,” said AVB’s Musical Director Garry Bailey. “The evening will take a tour through all the musical highlights from most of the films. The band has been rehearsing very hard for what promises to be a very enjoyable and spectacular event, which will hopefully leave our audience Shaken and Stirred - in a good way!”

Phil Sharratt

The Music of James Bond is presented by Alveley Village Band and performed at St Mary Magdalene Church on Saturday, 31 May - 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 (children under 12 free entry) and are available on line at ticketsource.co.uk/alveley-village-band or on the door.