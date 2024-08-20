Halloween and fireworks night returning to Blists Hill

For Halloween, on Friday, 25 and Saturday, 26 October, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host Ghostly Gaslight. This year’s event will be a spine-tingling and spooky evening of Victorian-inspired horror, hauntings and nightmarish goings-on. Recommended for ages 13+, it is not for the faint-hearted. The event will see Blists Hill transformed into a Victorian ghost town, with creepy costumed characters roaming the streets and scary goings-on in the town’s exhibits. Visitors are encouraged to come in Halloween costume.

On Saturday, 2 November, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host its annual Fireworks Night extravaganza. Visitors will be able to explore the town by night, soaking up the carnival atmosphere with street entertainers, fair rides and food and drink, and see iron casting demonstrations in the foundry. The 18-minute firework display at 7.45pm against the silhouette of Blists Hill’s iconic industrial buildings and traditional fairground will be set to music.

Kay Whitehouse, Events Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “This year’s Halloween event at Blists Hill Victorian Town is going to be scarier than ever! Beware as the town’s usually friendly residents will be replaced by frightening figures lurking at every turn.

“We’re always excited to welcome back our popular Fireworks Night event, which regularly sells out. The buildings of Blists Hill and the surrounding Gorge make a unique and spectacular setting for our fantastic fireworks display.”

Nick Ralls, Chief Executive Officer of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “Our Halloween and Fireworks Night events are annual highlights for our visitors and our staff. As a heritage conservation and education charity, the income from events like these is essential to fund our work preserving historic buildings, providing educational school trips for children and telling the stories of the rich history of the Ironbridge Gorge in our museums and displays. There is always a brilliant atmosphere at our seasonal events and we look forward to welcoming visitors to join in the fun.”

Fireworks Night at Blists Hill Victorian Town. Photo: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

For more information and to book tickets go to: ironbridge.org.uk

By Sarah Watson - Contributor