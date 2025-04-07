Shropshire charities invited to apply for £10,000 worth of free marketing support and services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech, said: “We’re excited to once again launch our dedicated Reech & Reward, in readiness to partner with another worthy local cause to help elevate their message.

“Having access to our entire team – from web developers and digital specialists to growth strategists and creative professionals – allows organisations to benefit from a tailored 360-approach to meet desired marketing needs and overcome any current challenges.”

Shropshire-based charities, good causes, and not-for-profit organisations are invited to apply on the Reech website by 16 May.

“Reech & Reward is a highlight of our year, connecting us with amazing local initiatives and showcasing their invaluable work,” Amelia continued. “Each entry is carefully reviewed with input from our team to identify those that align with our values. We shortlist two or three, inviting them to pitch their ideas and challenges at our Reech HQ, before one charity is selected for a 12-month partnership.

“While we can’t support every entry, we strive to build long-term relationships, offer advice and guidance, provide subsidised contracts (where possible), and advocate for their cause.”

Established in 2022, Reech and Reward gifts £10,000 of marketing services to a Shropshire-based organisation each year. To date, it has seen Reech partner with Shrewsbury Food Hub, Brightstar, and Dog A.I.D.

In 2023, Brightstar was selected as the chosen Reech & Reward cause. Joe Lockley, its Founding Director, added: “We really wanted to relaunch Brightstar as a brand, as an entity, and as a vehicle for change. The Reech & Reward process was very simple. It was quite easy to get involved with, and it was all around that conversation and building that partnership. The impact of this initiative has introduced us to new non-sport partners and audiences, which has highlighted the work we can do to help change so many more lives.

“The team at Reech has been brilliant. It’s always felt like an organisation that we can just call up and contact – occasionally I’ll WhatsApp the guys when I’ve had different ideas, and nothing’s ever felt like too much. You’re not just getting this amount of funding, it’s being part of the journey.”

If you’d like to be considered for the 2025 Reech & Reward initiative, submit your application by 16 May at reech.agency/reech-and-reward-2025.