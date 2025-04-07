Paramedics sent to three-vehicle crash near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened at Forton Heath, Montford Bridge at around 6.20pm.

Firefighters and the police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “On Monday, April 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving three vehicles.

“Fire crews used an environmental grab pack and small tools to make vehicles safe.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Baschurch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.