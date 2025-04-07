Three different groups will be running Kington and District Community Shop plans throughout April

First to run and stock the shop will be Radnor Arms Community Benefit Society which will be at the High Street venue until April 15.

They will be followed from April 16 to 22 by Logistics Aid (Christmas Gifts for Kids in Ukraine).

Open Arms Kington (The Oxford Community Pub) will run it from April 23 until 29.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.