A spring in the steps of Pant WI

The ladies were visited by Chloe Yeomans of Chloe Elizabeth Dance Company in Oswestry who showed them dance and keep-fit routines suitable for all ages and abilities. The standing and chair-based routines were set to music and incorporated dance elements such as the Jive and Cha Cha Cha. Chloe guided members through small sections of steps and arm work, which were practised and then combined into a final set piece. Successfully carrying out Chloe’s ‘left’ and ‘right’ directions while moving limbs in time to the music was sometimes a challenge – and provided many moments of laughter – however, the ladies were soon limbered up and enjoying getting mobile and having fun.

The competition was a keep-fit tip and was won by Margaret Williams. Kelly Kraus was second and Gaynor Watmough third.

Pant WI meet on the first Thursday of every month at 7.15pm at Pant Memorial Institute. New members or anyone who is interested in coming along and finding out more, please get in touch at pantwi1931@gmail.com.

Their guest for the May meeting will be Edward Tate who will talk about the future sustainability of water, food and farming.