Former Telford pub’s historic facade has been demolished after a structural investigation by developers

A developer has changed plans and demolished the façade of a former pub in Wellington after finding that the building was ‘unstable and not safe for habitation.’

The site of The Lion in Whitchurch Road has now been earmarked for 11 supported living units in the conservation area with previous plans being fiercely opposed before permission was approved in November, 2024.

Tailored Lifestyle Group, in Priorslee, Telford, has now submitted part-retrospective plans to Telford & Wrekin Council seeking official approval for the tweaked plans.



The site of the pub sat behind hoardings when this Google Maps image was taken. Picture: Google Maps

Documents submitted to the council’s planning portal include images of the crumbling internal walls that were found during a structural investigation.

“Structural investigation into the property found that the building was unstable and not safe for habitation,” the report author notes.

“The façade has been demolished due to safety concerns raised in a CARE review and by Telford and Wrekin’s Building Control.”

The Lion in Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

The existing materials are also “beyond the serviceable years of their life and are unable to be repurposed”, the applicants have told planners.

“Due to the importance of the conservation zone, we have redesigned the scheme to recreate the streetscene feature of the original façade and have carefully selected materials elsewhere that pay homage to the previous use of the building’s historical setting.”

The applicants also say they have changed the internal layout of the scheme which they say increases energy efficiency, provides a safer construction environment and “provides safety to staff and public of the high risk existing building.”

The accommodation will include 24-7 onsite care and support which will be commissioned by the council.

Plans are out for consultation and available for the public to view and comment on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website with the reference TWC/2025/0258