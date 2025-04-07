Man in his 30s dies after crash near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man in his 30s has died after a black MG Roadster overturned on the Bridgnorth Road between Wyken and Hopstone, between 10pm and 11pm on Friday (April 4).

West Mercia Police said the cause of the crash is unknown. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An appeal said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the car before the collision, or who witnessed, or has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

"Please contact PC Tom Walters by email tom.walters@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01743 237483 quoting incident number 594i of April 4."