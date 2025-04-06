Popular pizza restaurant withdraws application for new takeaway in landmark Shrewsbury building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The restaurant's owners applied to Shropshire Council in February for permission to open a new takeaway at 6 Shoplatch in the town.

The listed premises was formerly Adlard's Tobacconists - a fixture in Shrewsbury for nearly 80 years until it closed in 2021.

Dough & Oil already runs a successful restaurant on Castle Street.

But the application for the new takeaway has now been withdrawn.

No reason is given by Shropshire Council's planning officials, other than a letter confirming the application will no longer be considered.

The letter, from Tabitha Lythe, the council's planning and development services manager, says: "We acknowledge your communication advising that the above application is being withdrawn. No determination will now be made in respect of this application."



While the prospect of the fresh takeaway had been welcomed by many Dough & Oil fans, concerns had been raised about the proposal from Shropshire Council's regulatory team and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Offering its opinion on the plan the regulatory team highlighted worries that an extraction unit proposed as part of the scheme would affect the quality of life for those living in a flat above.

It said the plans show a window for a flat overlooking the area where the extraction unit was proposed.

Its response said: "It would not be appropriate to have an extraction system so close to a window of a habitable room.

"Furthermore the plans show the outlet of the extraction pointing towards, or just below, that window, this would effectively render the opening of the window impossible during opening hours without being faced with noise and exhaust gases of the extraction."

Meanwhile Shrewsbury Town Council said: "Whilst the Town Council does not object to the change of use in principle, members cannot support the location of the extraction unit given the proximity of upper residential windows so close to the unit.

"There have been many regular residential complaints in the area regarding extraction units on other developments.

"The proposal would be intolerable for the residents of the first floor flat and residents welfare is a primary concern."

Other issues highlighted the need for information about the planned shop front for the takeaway - and whether it met the design standards for buildings in a conservation area.

Members also request further information regarding the shop front and whether it accords with the Design Code.