Council addresses 'false claims' over asylum seekers and Bridgnorth community building

Shropshire Council, who purchased the homeless shelter in 2024 with the support of Bridgnorth Town Council, insists that the facility will not be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

In a post today (April 7), the authority said there have been several "false" claims circulating on social media regarding the Parish Rooms which it says could "cause considerable community concern".

The county council opened its statement saying it was "important that the community know the facts".

It stated that the Parish Rooms were purchased as part of the council's temporary accommodation to help people from the county who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Shropshire Council outlined that it has a legal duty to support these people.

Parish Rooms, in Bridgnorth

The authority reiterated that that the accommodation would not be used to house asylum seekers.

The Shropshire Council statement said: "Such accommodation is shown to be far better for people in this situation to help them find a permanent home as soon as possible and means the council needs less and much more costly B&B type accommodation.

"This was publicised at the time, when the council also made very clear that this accommodation would not be used for the resettlement of asylum seekers. This has not changed.

"Responsibility to accommodate asylum seekers rests with the Home Office and not the council.

"The Parish Rooms will support people in Shropshire who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and will prove a very valuable resource for people at a difficult time."

Parish Rooms is currently being refurbished and will house 12 local people when it opens, the council added.

The facility is expected to open in August this year.

Shropshire Council previously said that the Parish rooms and will be jointly managed by themselves and managing agent, Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing).

The authority added: "Currently homeless people are housed away from the area, as the council has no provision locally and are forced to use expensive hotel facilities across the county or even in locations outside of our area."