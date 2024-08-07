WI group remember historic Shropshire figure

Shaun Higgins from Oswestry was the speaker for the evening, dressed as a soldier, portraying Wilfred Owen's life story as soldier and poet, who served during the First World War. He had joined the army in 1915 as a cadet, and although injured during service, he had returned home, later returning to the battlefield where he sadly lost his life, a week after the war finished at the age of 25 years.

A very interesting talk remembering a very well known Shropshire poet.

The winner of the monthly competition, 'an old kitchen utensil', was Sue Dudley with a First World War tin opener.

The next meeting will be at Edstaston Village Hall on Thursday, 18 September at 7.15pm. Visitors are always welcome, for further information contact 01939 232499.

By Millie Bricknall - Contributor