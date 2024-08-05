Shropshire business hits the bullseye at darts marathon for Severn Hospice

Shropshire-based subcontract manufacturer CEL Group successfully combined its annual ‘fun-raising’ family day with valuable fundraising for the local hospice.

The grand total of £1,427.56 was raised from completing a 12-hour darts marathon, and running a ‘not so silent’ charity auction, via social media and throughout the 7-to-7 darts challenge day. In addition, there were contributions on the day for food, drink, and entertainment from CEL Group’s in-house band – ‘Competitive Advantage’.

Julie Tickell-Cartwright, CEL Group’s Operations and Brand Director explains: “We play darts at break times, which is where the idea of ‘non-stop darts in aid of non-stop care’ began. A novel way for the team to raise money and have fun at the same time!

“Severn Hospice became our chosen charity because of our personal experience of the difference the availability of hospice care makes at the toughest times of life. We want to extend our thanks to the team at Severn Hospice for their support, and all the wonderful Shropshire businesses and colleagues who have generously donated to both the charity auction, and to our Just Giving page.”

CEL Group non-stop darts for Severn Hospice. Photo: CEL Group

Jenny Bean, Severn Hospice Corporate Fundraiser, responds: “We’ve loved working with CEL Group and appreciate all the hard work they’ve put in. It’s the first darts fundraiser we’ve been involved with. It was brilliant fun and the funds raised will be invaluable to families living with incurable illness in this area.”

Simon Cartwright, CEL Group’s Managing Director, concludes: “CEL Group’s fundraiser has been a fantastic opportunity to develop creativity, team work and project management skills. But the most important factor is that together we’ve made a positive difference to Severn Hospice.”

By Julie Tickell-Cartwright - Contributor