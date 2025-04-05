Cricket club launches fundraising campaign to improve facilities

Chirk CC has two adult teams competing in The Shropshire Cricket League - the first team plays in Division 1, while the second team competes in Division 7. The club also has a thriving and ever-improving junior setup, which will benefit from the improved facilities. The juniors' section has more than 80 young players aged 6-18, including ECB Allstars. Alongside this, the club also has a "Strollers" leisure team, and hosts North Wales youth games whenever possible.

A club spokesman said: "We’re always looking for ways to improve our club and provide better opportunities for our players. A new net facility is the next big step we want to take. It would give all our players - juniors and seniors alike - a high-quality space to train, improve their skills, and enjoy the game.

"Our current nets are outdated and limited, and having a new, modern facility would be a huge boost to the club. It would allow us to deliver better coaching sessions, help players better their techniques, and encourage more people to get involved with cricket. This facility wouldn’t just benefit players now - it would be an investment in the future of the club, supporting new generations of cricketers for years to come."

The club has already secured a £20,000 grant towards the project from Sport Wales - and now needs to raise a further £20,000 to cover the cost of the new facility.

"To reach our target, we’re also pursuing additional opportunities from funding bodies, corporate sponsors, and local authority grants - with the ultimate goal of delivering an all-weather practice surface for all members of the club," the spokesman added.

He said the club was proud of its inclusive approach, and has a strong focus on helping both children and adults enjoy and improve their cricket.

"We believe that providing a positive, supportive space helps young people stay away from anti-social influences while learning valuable life skills such as teamwork, communication, and resilience. For adults, it’s a great opportunity to stay active, develop their game, and connect with others who share a passion for cricket.

"We’re proud to welcome a diverse range of players, including a number of refugees who have joined our club and become part of our cricketing family. By offering a friendly, supportive environment, we aim to help them feel included, build friendships, and enjoy the many benefits of sport.

"Our goal is to help players of all ages and abilities grow their skills with the new facilities, whether they’re picking up a bat for the first time or looking to take their game to the next level.

"We’re also committed to working alongside local organisations to support vulnerable individuals, helping to tackle loneliness and isolation. From community events to social gatherings, we’re determined to make Chirk Cricket Club a place where everyone feels welcome, supported, and part of something special."

The club is encouraging people to support in any way - by donating, spreading the word about the fundraising campaign, or getting involved by setting up a fundraiser themselves.

The spokesman said: "We’re hugely grateful for any support you can give. Whether you’re part of the club, a member of the community, or supporting from further away, every bit of help brings us closer to creating a new, top-quality net facility - something that will benefit our players and the local community for years to come."

For more details go to: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/chirk-cricket-club-new-outdoor-practice-nets