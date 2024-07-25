Shrewsbury business to hold showroom event with charity raffle

Based in the historic market town, Darwins of Shrewsbury has built a reputation for excellence in kitchen design and craftsmanship throughout Shropshire and the Midlands. The team of skilled designers and craftsmen at Darwins of Shrewsbury are dedicated to bringing each client's vision to life with precision and elegance, creating bespoke kitchens that are both functional and beautiful.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for businesses, industry professionals and kitchen enthusiasts to network, and explore the latest in bespoke kitchen design and meet the talented team behind Darwins of Shrewsbury. Whether you are planning a kitchen renovation, an industry professional or simply looking for inspiration, the showroom event promises to be an evening of networking with like-minded individuals, learning, and enjoyment.

Chris Dwyer, owner of Darwins of Shrewsbury says: "I’m looking forward to meeting local Shropshire business owners at our event and learning as much about their businesses, and I hope to share our passion for interiors with them."

The event will include a talk from charity partner Severn Hospice and raffle in aid of the charity. There will also be a competition to win a 3 in 1 hot water tap, and refreshments to enjoy.

The event will take place from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at the Darwins of Shrewsbury Showroom, located at 31 Battlefield Road, with free parking.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to discover the artistry and craftsmanship that sets Darwins of Shrewsbury apart. Join us for an evening of inspiration, innovation, and community spirit.

For more information and to RSVP, search Darwins of Shrewsbury on the eventbrite website.

By Georgina Jones - Contributor