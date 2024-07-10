Town band makes history and commemorates roots with blue plaque

The band was formed in 1983 and 41 years later it is still bringing entertainment to Tenbury and beyond through its annual concerts and participation in local fetes, parades and civic events.

Mel Parker, who was one of the band’s original members and is now musical director, remembers the band’s early rehearsals very well, said: “We were conducted by Keith Colwell, Tenbury’s local police officer, who used to come to rehearsals still in uniform and sometimes while still on duty. He would arrive and ask if the kettle was on! If he got a call on his walkie-talkie while conducting the band, we had to be silent, and he would inform the caller that he was patrolling Teme Street!”

Rehearsals were held at the house on Berrington Road, which at the time was owned by founding member Ewart Morgan. Band member Jane Irvine now lives there, and the connection was only discovered when Mel went to the address to tutor one of Jane’s sons.

The blue plaque marking the band's first venue. Photo: Sasha Bowers

“I couldn’t believe the coincidence”, says Mel. “The blue plaque is a lovely way to commemorate the band’s roots – I can’t believe we’re still going strong over 40 years later. Ewart and Keith would be very proud.”

