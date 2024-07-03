Shrewsbury primary school's new reading shed officially opens following kind donation

On Friday, 28 June, we officially opened our new Reading Shed, which will make a huge difference to our playtimes by enabling our children to access a quiet space to immerse themselves in a book.

We were able to purchase this wonderful provision for our school due to the kind donations of Mary Pascoe, Kate Linnel, previous headteacher of Radbrook School and our amazing PAFS association, who successfully gained a huge discount of 50 per cent off our new shed from Wickes in Shrewsbury.

We surprised Mary, as she was visiting Radbrook to judge a Rotary club public speaking award, 'Time to Talk' and asked her to open the new Reading Shed, whilst also taking the opportunity to say a few words of thanks, for her many years of support to Radbrook School along with her generous donation.

Children enjoying reading outside. Photo: Radbrook Primary School

Mary was suitably surprised but delighted to open the new reading shed and we hope to see her visit us soon to read along with our children.

By Emma Thelwell - Contributor