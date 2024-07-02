Shropshire Star
Close

Care home hosts colourful garden party in celebration of Pride Month

New Fairholme care home in Oswestry held a colourful garden party on Wednesday, June 26 to celebrate this year's Pride Month.

Published
Residents and guests enjoying the party

Staff and residents took part in the colourful party, which also included dancing, games and party food, and was attended by family members and other guests from the Oswestry community.

New Fairholme home manager Imelda Briones said: “It’s been fantastic to be involved in the event and we thoroughly enjoyed celebrating LGBTQ+ pride month.

“We want all our residents, staff and visitors to feel included within in our home and this was a great way to demonstrate our commitment to promoting greater inclusivity.”

Residents and guests enjoying the party

Twelve months ago, Coverage Care the company that operates New Fairholme, backed a campaign to improve the lives of LGBQT+ in the county.

The sun came out for the celebrations
New Fairholme in Oswestry celebrated Pride Month with a garden party

By Nicky Spencer - Contributor

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular