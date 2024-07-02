Care home hosts colourful garden party in celebration of Pride Month

Staff and residents took part in the colourful party, which also included dancing, games and party food, and was attended by family members and other guests from the Oswestry community.

New Fairholme home manager Imelda Briones said: “It’s been fantastic to be involved in the event and we thoroughly enjoyed celebrating LGBTQ+ pride month.

“We want all our residents, staff and visitors to feel included within in our home and this was a great way to demonstrate our commitment to promoting greater inclusivity.”

Residents and guests enjoying the party

Twelve months ago, Coverage Care the company that operates New Fairholme, backed a campaign to improve the lives of LGBQT+ in the county.

The sun came out for the celebrations

New Fairholme in Oswestry celebrated Pride Month with a garden party

By Nicky Spencer - Contributor