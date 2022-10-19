Hodnett lands six of the best in Ludlow triumph

Ludlow rugby

Hodnett was the headline act, running in six tries as the Regional Two West Midlands table-toppers dished out a 69-7 hammering to their Worcestershire visitors.

Centre Hodnett was one of just three try scorers with Rhys Perkins claiming a hat-trick and Joe Doyle touching down twice.

Jack Lines added seven conversions as Ludlow maintained their five-point advantage over second-placed Worcester.

But the day belonged to Hodnett, who is now second in the list of this season’s nationwide try-scoring list having taken his tally to 13.

“In all of my playing and coaching career I have never been involved in a game where someone has scored six tries,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “Will is playing some unbelievable rugby at the moment and is second in the whole of England for tries scored. It’s the best I have seen him play.”

Despite another dominant display, Jones still feels his side, who boast a perfect six from six record, have yet to hit top gear.

“We are playing well in parts, but in some parts not particularly well,” he said. “When we play well, no side has been able to live with us but we still haven’t put in what I think is a full 80-minute performance.

“Droitwich had a bit of ball early on but we know our defence is very strong and we were patient and waited for them to make mistakes and then took advantage. Last year we left a few tries out there but this season we are being really clinical and long may that continue.”