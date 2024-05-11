Super Shrews’ return has proved to be a big success

Winning has become a regular habit during their debut campaign in the Inner Warriors Series as they continue to embark on a scintillating upward trajectory.

That rise has been made all the more remarkable considering the club only came back into existence 15 months ago in November 2022.

"Shrewsbury as a club hasn't actually had a ladies team since about 2013," Claire Conway, who joined from the very first training session, explained.

"So about 10 years ago was the last time they had a ladies team. They put a flyer out on social media asking for women over 18 to join them for some training sessions.

"It wasn't attached to any matches or any league and it accommodated all abilities whether you've played rugby before or you've never played.

"I'd never played rugby before in my life - never! There were 15 to 18 of us there on that first night and it just build from there really."

Coach Craig Jones entered Shrewsbury into the Inner Warrior Series in the fledgling club's quest to play competitive rugby.

That attracted a new cohort of players, including Shelley Richardson, but the values and close-knit community which its very foundations are built on remain firmly in place.

"Here the girls are really supportive. You hear things like it's one big family and it all sounds very cliché but it really is," Richardson adds.

"Whatever people are going through, we're all there to support each other.

"We've got a mother and daughter that travel all the way from Anglesey which takes them two-and-a-half hours to get to Shrewsbury and I think that says a lot really.

"There's also the fact of how you grow this sport. I played a different sport growing up but it was a case of that's never going to be on TV or you're never going to see women players on there.

"But now you only have to look at the crowds you're getting at women's rugby.

"I know we've got a way to go at our club but to actually be part of that and the way forward is amazing."

Shrewsbury are actively seeking new sponsorship opportunities and are also open to bringing new players on board.

They train at Sundorne Castle, Uffington in Shrewsbury every Wednesday. If you are interested in going along, you can email the club at shrewsburyladiesrufc@gmail.com.

Alternatively, you can contact them on Facebook at Shrewsbury Ladies XI Rugby Club, or on Instagram and TikTok at @Shrewsbury_ladiesxv_rugby or @Shrewsbury_ladies_rufc respectively.