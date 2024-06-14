Dan Green seals move to Championship

The 19-year-old second row forward has agreed a two-year-deal with the Midlands outfit, who finished third in the Championship last season.

Green arrived at Newport at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and quickly made an impression.

His performances soon started to attract attention of clubs higher up the rugby pyramid and also saw him named Newport’s young player of the year.

Green’s departure will serve as an example to other young players at the Old Showground that there is a pathway into the professional game.

And while he is losing a talented young player, Newport’s director of rugby Steve Dolphin is delighted to see Green progress.

“Dan is a great young talent and we wish him all the best,” said Dolphin.

“He had a great season with us last season and that has obviously been noticed by clubs higher up.

“It’s no surprise to see that happen and it’s great to see him get that opportunity. As well as ability he has got a great attitude and hopefully those assets will take him a along way.

“The players in the senior side are the role models and it gives everyone a lift to see a player progressing.

“Hopefully Coventry will prove a stepping stone for Dan on the way to bigger and better things.”

Meanwhile, after recently seeing former player Benny Elliot take on a player/coach role for next season, Dolphin and the club are taking the patient approach in appointing a new head coach.

A number of high-quality applicants have given Newport officials plenty to think about and Dolphin is determined to get the decision right.

“We have had some very strong applicants and it’s given us the right sort of headache,” added Dolphin.

“We have worked our way through the applications and had to rule a few out. But we have further meetings planned with a couple of candidates.

“It’s a very important role and we want to do everything we can to get it right.”