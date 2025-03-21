Lilli will continue her meteoric rise during the Six Nations

Still only 21, the second row made her Red Roses debut last September and is now set for her first taste of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, with England kicking off their campaign against Italy in York on Sunday.

The Red Roses are unbeaten in the competition since 2018, while they have not tasted defeat of any kind since the last World Cup final back in 2022 in New Zealand.

And with the World Cup in England coming up later this year, Ives Campion is aware of just how timely her emergence could be as she prepares to make her full debut.

“To be part of my first Six Nations would be a really cool experience,” said Ives Campion, speaking at Allianz Stadium, where the Red Roses will host France in the final game of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

“I’ve been in the squad for a little bit now, but the Six Nations is something you always aspire to do and be a part of and what better year to be a part of it.

“I would love to represent England at the World Cup, that would be incredible. But I’m also just living in the moment, enjoying where I am. Hopefully I’ll be part of the Six Nations and then hopefully I can be part of the team going into pre-season ahead of the World Cup - and then hopefully win the World Cup.”

While Ives Campion featured against France last September, she was a travelling reserve for the clash with the Black Ferns the following week at Allianz Stadium.

She will hope to make her first appearance at the venue during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, with the Red Roses facing Les Bleues at the ground two years on from their Grand Slam decider played in front of a world record crowd.

Ives Campion was in the ground that day as a fan, as England won an entertaining affair 38-33 in front of 58,498 spectators, a game that only underlined her desire to be a part of those occasions.

She added: “I’ve been to this stadium as a fan in 2023 when England played France for the first time here. I sat in the crowd and watched the game.

"The atmosphere was something I’ve never experienced before. It was so amazing; I sat in the second tier and had a great view of everyone. To see the number of families there, people who love the game, it was incredible.

“The people and the noise and how to deal with that will be massive, especially with my role on the pitch.

"It’s about understanding how you regulate your nerves, running out into a stadium like this which I have no doubt will be pretty underwhelming.

"But it’s quite nice that the girls have done that before so if I do have that opportunity they will be able to hold my hand through that.

“The group of girls that are there now is the main reason that the transition (to the senior side) was made so easy.

"Don’t get me wrong, the intensity is very different, and the information is a lot but in terms of people helping you out, you have some world class players, really inspirational people in that group who are there to help you.

"As much as it is a big jump, the girls who are in there are so supportive in helping that.”

