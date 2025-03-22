Lark Atkin-Davies is ready to follow new Red Roses captain into battle

Bristol Bears hooker Atkin-Davies, from Ludlow, was trying to outfox Gloucester Hartpury second row Aldcroft in the Premiership Women’s Rugby semi-final a fortnight ago before linking up for England’s preparations for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Aldcroft has been promoted to the Red Roses captaincy in 2025, with England looking to retain their Six Nations crowning before a World Cup on home soil which could crown a dominant run under John Mitchell.

And having seen Aldcroft take over the role from Marlie Packer, Atkin-Davies believes she is the perfect person to lead the team in arguably the biggest year in the history of women’s rugby.

“Zoe is an incredible leader, she leads with her action, you see that week in, week out,” said Atkin-Davies, speaking at Allianz Stadium, where the Red Roses will host France in the final game of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

“The way she plays, you just want to follow. She’s so enthusiastic, she is also the person who will help everyone around her.

“I’m really excited to see how she is going to lead us during the Six Nations. She’s someone you really want to get behind, she’s someone who will make those hard hits, she keeps going and I think that’s an incredible trait to have in a leader.

“It’s really important for me as part of the leadership group in terms of how I can support Zoe and how we as a group can go out and perform in the Six Nations.”

England will kick off their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign at home to Italy in York – one of the venues for the World Cup later this year.

The Championship culminates with a tantalising clash with France at Allianz Stadium two years on from a Grand Slam decider between the sides played in front of a world record crowd of 58,498 fans.

That day remains a career highlight for Atkin-Davies, who believes England can improve on the standards they have set since a heart-breaking defeat in the last World Cup final in 2022, going unbeaten in 20 matches since.

Should all go to plan, England will hope to return to Allianz Stadium for the next World Cup final in September in front of another world record crowd.

Atkin-Davies added: “As Red Roses, we want to be the best in the world, we want to keep developing, improving our game. We want to showcase the women’s game and show how good we are. It’s about that continual improvement.

“Winning games is an amazing feeling, we want to win games, win tournaments, we’ve got a big year ahead. We have to take it a game at a time but also need to make sure we go and perform.

“It’s so special running out at the Allianz Stadium, the crowds we have had for an England v France game, we broke records the last time we did that so hopefully we can break some records again this year.

“It’s probably the most special moment in my career, walking through the gates, seeing the amount of people who were here to watch. And then walking out onto the pitch, the noise, singing the anthem and then in the game, the big moments, someone scores, something goes well, hearing the crowd cheering you is just incredible. Hopefully, we get more of those moments in this Championship.

“It was a really special day and to win a Grand Slam as well, it is something that will be a career highlight for me.”

