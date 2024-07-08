Shropshire rugby president who was once club's leading scorer dies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alun Stoll, who was president of Bridgnorth Rugby Club died last week, the club has announced.

In his playing heyday Alun Stoll was the club's leading scorer for years and went on to become the club's president, overseeing the construction of new clubhouse which was completed earlier this year.

Mr Stoll, who was born in 1946, had been suffering ill health.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Bridgnorth Rugby Club said: “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our wonderful friend and President Alun Stoll.

“We extend our heartfelt love, thoughts and condolences to Liz and Bethan, to Alun's friends and family and all at Bridgnorth rugby club.

“A true Legend of our club, a very special person. May you rest in eternal peace.

“There will be a book of condolence for your thoughts and messages, in the Alun Stoll Presidents room, all messages digitally received with be transferred to the book. Further details will be announced in due cause.”