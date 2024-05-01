Bob Adams enjoys a final-day success in farewell match

An impressive 26-24 success at home to National League Two West high-fliers Clifton provided the perfect farewell to Adams, who has stepped down as director of rugby and head coach.

“The players were superb on Saturday and we have found our form at the end of the season,” said Adams, who has spent 18 years at the Old Showground. “We beat a side that has finished third and we have shown that we can compete with the big boys.

“We have found that consistency that you need in the last six matches, but we found it too late and that’s the truth of the matter.

“In the end we finished five points behind Wimbledon and Hull in the other National Two divisions, so another bonus point win would have kept us up.

“It was an emotional day for myself and the players who are moving on. I have enjoyed my time here and I don’t look at the lows because I have so many happy memories.

“I can take a lot away from my time here. It has helped me deal with people better and listen to people more because everyone is different. It has made me a better person.

“I am pleased with the 10 years I have had with the senior side, but disappointed that the team got relegated this season.

“When I was appointed director of rugby five years ago, I gave the club a five-year plan and we have ticked 95 per cent of the boxes on that plan, which I am proud of.

“I wish the club nothing but success in the future.”

A thrilling victory on Saturday was secured thanks to tries by Timoci Waqadau, Jack Wells, Connor Dever and Tomas Griffiths, plus three conversions from Connor Adams. A tense finish saw Clifton miss a conversion to tie the scores with the last kick of the day.

Adams is now planning to use his time away from the match-day action to further boost his coaching credentials.

“I want a year out of the game and I will probably do the next lot of my coaching badges,” he said. “The game is always evolving and if you don’t evolve as a coach then you are not going to advance yourself.

“I want to make sure I am up to speed and I will go and study the game a bit more.

“Then, later on, if I want to get back into the game I will be confident that I have advanced my knowledge.”

“As a leader you can’t have regrets and I believe I got a lot of things right. You make mistakes, but that’s the only way you learn.

Adams’ departure will lead to a rebuild at Newport with the club already confirming six players have retired while another 18 members of the first team squad will be moving on.