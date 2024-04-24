Newport’s talented teens target National glory

Under the guidance of coach Steve Dolphin the talented teenagers have already secured the North Midlands Division One title for the first time in the club’s history and now they are chasing an even bigger prize.

On Sunday, they head to Sixways Worcester to take on Dorking in the final of the National Under-18s Cup.

And coach Dolphin is hoping the group’s ‘special bond’ will help get them over the finish line.

“We have won North Midlands Division One for first time in club’s history and if we could go one step further it will be long remembered,” said Dolphin.

“This will be game number eight in the competition It’s been a fantastic run and the furthest a team from North Midlands has gone.

“This is this group’s last year together and to end up in a prestigious final like this is great for the club.

“I started coaching this group when they were seven years old and they are 18 now. A few others have joined along the way but there is still a strong core there from when they first started.

“They have a special bond and that’s what makes them so good. There is a great camaraderie and they all play for each other. This is a special group and a number of them will be pushing for first team places next season.”

And Newport won’t be lacking in support on the day.

“We have a few hundred fans coming to support us,” added former first team captain and coach Dolphin.

“We are going to give Dorking a game and if we play to our potential, we will be there or thereabouts.”

We lost one game by one point in the league, but we bounced back from that in the next game to win the National semi-final.

They are great role models to the other junior age groups.

Hopefully they have inspired the other youngsters and they will have aspirations to go on and do the same in the future.

Dorking are a great side and they are going to play attacking rugby so it should be a great game to watch.