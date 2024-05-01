Clee Hill complete a perfect season

Having already been crowned champions, Clee ended the season with a perfect record of 14 wins from 14 games after beating Cheltenham North Women 26-5.

Leigh Bowen set the hosts on their way when she raced from the halfway line to touch down.

Players celebrate

Clee’s next try came following a brilliant break from Harriet Beaumont, that saw her finally tackled five metres out, with Gemma Smith then executing a quick pick and go to cross the line. Emily Edwards added the conversion.

Daisy Hamer added a third try, converted by Edwards, after the break. Cheltenham hit back with an unconverted try, but the hosts had the final say as Amy Godding added the final try of the day, with Edwards’ conversion completing the scoring.