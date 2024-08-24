Title-winner is back at Telford Tigers

The 26-year-old left-handed defenseman made a good impression during his previous time in Shropshire, despite suffering from injury.

And he is delighted to be back.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to come back and play for such a successful club and (head coach) Tom Watkins again,” he said. “I’ve got great memories from the last time I was here and I hope we can have another memorable season this year. I can’t wait to get the season started.”

Watkins added: “At this stage of the summer I am pleased to get a player who has previous experience at this level and someone we know well.

“Ross has good size and skating ability. He was unfortunate to pick up such a serious injury when he last played for the Tigers previously, but I believe there is plenty of potential and upside to his game.”

However, Nick Oliver will not be part of the Tigers team this season after deciding to take some time away from the sport.

Watkins said: “Nick has decided to step away from the sport for a while but the door is always open for him to return to the club.

“He has been an important member of the team on and off the ice over the last few seasons and has always brought a great attitude and sense of humour to our locker room. We wish him well for the future.”