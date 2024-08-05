Paul Davies agrees a Telford Tigers return

Davies returns to the club for a third campaign after scoring a creditable 53 points last season and netting a career best 25 goals as part of the double winning team.

“I’m excited to be back with the Tigers 2 for a third season,” said Davies.

“After two successful seasons for us as a team, I’m really looking forward to what faces us this season and of course seeing all of the supporters and friends come early September.

“My personal goals for this season is to be a level head for the team on the bench and be a positive influence. We’re facing a new structure and new teams, so it will have a different feel to before. The team is taking shape though and we will relish the challenge of whatever we face.”

See you all there!”

Andy Watt, Tigers 2 Coach, commented on the signing:

“After Paul’s impressive season last year, I’m excited to see his game elevate even further in the coming season. He demonstrates fantastic work ethic and dedication throughout the season and into the summer, ensuring he’s ready for game night. Paul is a top 6 forward and a role model for any aspiring player. We’re lucky to have him as an asset at Tigers 2.”

