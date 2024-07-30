Hunt is back to captain Tigers 2

Back in Shropshire for a fifth season, Hunt has played a huge part in the second string’s success over recent years, scoring a remarkable 85 points last season.

Hunt said: “I’m honoured to be back wearing the ‘C’ on the Tigers jersey for another year.

“I love this team and this group of boys; we have really built something special over the past few years.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the new coaching team to deliver even more on ice success.

“I can’t wait to get back in the jungle and playing in front of our amazing fans, see you all soon!”

Andy Watt, Tigers 2 coach, added: “I am delighted that Oli Hunt has committed to another year with the team.

“As a natural leader both on and off the ice, Oli proudly wears the ‘C’ and showcases remarkable dedication and work ethic. We are incredibly fortunate to have Oli on our team and look forward to working with him this season.”