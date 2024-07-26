Danny Rose signs new Telford Tigers deal as he steps up his recovery

Rose will return for his 12th year with the Tigers and will wear the number 12 shirt.

Over the years, Rose has proved to be a key defender for the National side and an important senior member in the dressing room. Last season, Rose’s time on the ice was cut short due to an injury in the first game of the season but he is now in the last stretch of his recovery stage and expected to rejoin the on-ice roster in early November.

“I’m super excited to be back in Telford for my 12th consecutive season with the club and was an easy decision to make,” said Rose.

“After last season being cut short for me due to injury and undergoing surgery, it’s been a long hard battle. I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from the club throughout this year and cannot thank them enough. Also, I’d like to thank my fiancé, Brieanne, for the constant support and commitment over the years, especially over this past year.”

“Tom (Watkins) has recruited a great team this year with solid goaltending, D core and a gritty, hardworking forward group. I can’t wait to get things under way with the boys and pull on the Tigers jersey again to bring back some silverware.”

Head Coach Tom Watkins is delight to see Rose sign on for another season.

“Danny has been a stalwart for this club, he’s been part of some fantastic teams and contributed heavily to the club’s successes,” said Watkins.

“This will be Danny’s 12th season with the club, a real testament to his commitment and dedication to the Tigers and the sport. Danny would walk into any team in this league, so I’m delighted to have him back. It will be great to see Danny back on the ice, we’ve missed him greatly on the blueline.

“To be without your top D-man has been extremely challenging. We miss his presence on and off the ice, he’s a vastly experienced player for us, he plays hard every night and goes up against the league’s best players.

“He is crucial to how our special teams perform and has done a great job on the top of PP. Hockey is cruel game sometimes and to lose Danny in the first game of last season was a huge blow for the team and of course heartbreaking for him.

“It’s been a long year for him, a year which I’m sure has tested him at times but he understands the process and hopefully the finish line is now in sight.

“We are hopeful to see him back on the ice by the end of October early November but we won’t rush that date, its vitality important he is physically ready to return to play.”