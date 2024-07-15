Matty Bloor is back at Telford Tigers for another season

The 19-year-old, a product of Nottingham’s junior set-up, is re-signing with the club after an impressive debut year in Shropshire.

Bloor backed up Tigers No.1 Brad Day and is aiming for more time on the ice in his second campaign.

“I’m really happy to be back for my second season, it felt natural to re-sign,” he said.

“The focus this year is to keep building on from last season by having someone to challenge Brad and hopefully steal a few more minutes from him throughout the year.

“I think I’ve developed a lot, so I’m looking forward to carrying that into this season.”

Tigers head coach Tom Watkins said: “Bringing Matty back for a second season was always part of the plan. I’m really pleased with the strides Matty took last season, he showed his quality and ability.”