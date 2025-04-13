Tom Watkins left furious at Telford Tigers mentality as lead slips in shootout defeat

Tigers somehow threw away a 6-3 lead on the road at the Seahawks in a play-off contest in which they were firmly in control to make it five defeats from five in post-season action.

After five minutes of the third and final period Watkins' visitors had their three-goal advantage and looked to be ready to bring the victory back to their home patch for the return clash.

But Tigers collapsed to concede quickfire goals. Nothing could separate the sides in overtime but Telford fell to a second penalty shootout defeat in as many weekends in Humberside. Progression hopes had ended the previous weekend in Peterborough, with only pride on the line.

Watkins fumed: “I actually don’t know how we lost that game from being in a strong winning position twice to lose it three times.

"I really struggle to understand the mentality at times, there are lots of situations I could reference but with four minutes to go in the game and with us leading by one goal we give up a needless odd man rush and they score to level the game.

"I really don’t know what the players are thinking, but it is the story of our season! We should not be coming home without the two points and somehow we lost that game."

A late arrival by the team bus did not deter Watkins' side in the early stages and Canadian import Devon Skoleski opened the scoring on 17 minutes. Hull hit back immediately through Owen Sobchak.

Telford took advantage of a power play to start the second period and needed just 14 seconds with their advantage for another Canadian, Eric Henderson, to restore the advantage.

This time the visitors extended their advantage four minutes later through captain Scott McKenzie.

But Hull hit back again through the impressive Sobchak who rattled in a hat-trick with a hit into the top corner and a cool finish.

Telford went from 3-3 to 6-3 up in some style. Harry Ferguson struck a minute before the end of the period to hand the visitors what felt like a crucial fourth.

And Telford started the third period in good form as Tom Byrne netted before Skoleski bagged his second for a three-goal lead.

Tigers fell apart defensively though as Hull's Emil Svec and Jonny Corneil netted within 17 seconds of each other and the hosts' Lee Bonner sent the contest into overtime.

Penalties have not been kind to Tigers this season and once again it was defeat, with Corneil and Jason Hewitt the only scorers for the hosts.