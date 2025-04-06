Telford Tigers suffer penalty shoot-out defeat in NIHL play-offs

Devon Skolevski scored a dramatic late equaliser to send the tie to overtime but Telford fell short in the penalty shoot-out to suffer their third defeat in the NIHL play-offs.

Head coach Watkins felt Telford were the better team for two periods and still praised the efforts put in by his team to gain a point.

He said: “I thought for two periods we were the better team, out shooting and out chancing Peterborough but we hadn’t really taken any advantage of that.

"We gave up two goals where we have to do much better with those situations and ultimately that cost us. We played hard, were very competitive and after falling behind kept our belief to tie the game up.

"I am disappointed to lose for sure but we once again we put on a battling display with a depleted group and are expecting a lot of players who are playing high minutes.

"The boys were running on fumes toward the end of the game but kept pushing to get back level and we gained a point from those efforts.”